Bills to change electoral system, Parliament composition pass first reading

The bills would change the single-ballot election system to two ballots and increase constituency MPs from 350 to 400 while reducing party-list MPs from 150 to 100.

The new laws are needed to reflect earlier changes made to the Constitution.

The four versions of the draft bills were proposed by the Cabinet, the opposition Pheu Thai Party; the ruling Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) and coalition parties; and the opposition Move Forward Party.