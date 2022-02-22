Prawit orders PPRP MPs to show up in full force at Parliament this week

Speaking to reporters after the PPRP meeting, party deputy leader Paiboon Nititawan said Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan, in his capacity as party chief, ordered all PPRP MPs to attend the House meeting on Wednesday and the joint House-Senate meeting on Thursday and Friday.

The PPRP whips informed the party that the House would deliberate several bills on Wednesday and the meeting is expected to continue until 9pm.

At the joint House-Senate meetings on Thursday and Friday, parliamentarians are scheduled to deliberate on bills that seek to amend organic laws on MP elections and political parties.