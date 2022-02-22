Prawit orders PPRP MPs to show up in full force at Parliament this week

This is the seventh time that the meeting has collapsed over quorum issues.
The order comes as Parliament is poised to vote on crucial amendments to organic laws on national elections and political parties.
Speaking to reporters after the PPRP meeting, party deputy leader Paiboon Nititawan said Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan, in his capacity as party chief, ordered all PPRP MPs to attend the House meeting on Wednesday and the joint House-Senate meeting on Thursday and Friday.
The PPRP whips informed the party that the House would deliberate several bills on Wednesday and the meeting is expected to continue until 9pm.
At the joint House-Senate meetings on Thursday and Friday, parliamentarians are scheduled to deliberate on bills that seek to amend organic laws on MP elections and political parties.
Amendments are needed to put in effect earlier approved charter amendments changing the electoral system into a two-ballot one for constituency MP and party-list MP elections.
When asked if Prawit had given any other special orders to PPRP MPs, Paiboon only said they had been told to attend all parliamentary meetings in full force. He said Prawit wants the ruling party to project an image of having the highest number of MPs attending all meetings.
He said the party has been keeping records and found that only eight of its 94 MPs have attended all 159 House meetings over the past three months. They are Kalaya Rungwichitchai (Saraburi), Chakkraphan Pornnimitr (Bangkok), Chakkarat Puachuay (Phetchabun), Pinyo Niroj (Nakhon Sawan), Somkiart Wonpian (Kanchanaburi), Somchai Wisanuwong (Kanchanaburi), Sanya Nilsuphan (Nakhon Sawan) and Iam Thongchai (Phetchabun).
Published : February 22, 2022
By : THE NATION
