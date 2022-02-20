Majority want PM to dissolve Parliament as soon as possible: NIDA poll

NIDA surveyed asked 1,313 participants between February 14 and 17, asking them when they thought the prime minister would dissolve the House of Representatives.

The results were as follows:

– 68.09 per cent said the PM had no plan to dissolve Parliament and would stay on until his term ends in 2023.

– 8.91 per cent said before the no-confidence debate in late May 2022

– 8.23 per cent said after the Apec meeting hosted by Thailand in November

– 6.09 per cent said after two election laws are promulgated around July

– 4.95 per cent said after the budget bill is approved around August

– 3.73 per cent declined to answer or were not interested