Majority want PM to dissolve Parliament as soon as possible: NIDA poll

NIDA surveyed asked 1,313 participants between February 14 and 17, asking them when they thought the prime minister would dissolve the House of Representatives.
The results were as follows:
– 68.09 per cent said the PM had no plan to dissolve Parliament and would stay on until his term ends in 2023.
– 8.91 per cent said before the no-confidence debate in late May 2022
– 8.23 per cent said after the Apec meeting hosted by Thailand in November
– 6.09 per cent said after two election laws are promulgated around July
– 4.95 per cent said after the budget bill is approved around August
– 3.73 per cent declined to answer or were not interested
Asked for their opinion on when the PM should dissolve the House:
– 58.79 per cent said as soon as possible
– 23.38 per cent said he should not dissolve the House and instead remain in office until the end of his term in 2023
– 5.18 per cent said after the Apec meeting hosted by Thailand in November
– 4.19 per cent said before the no-confidence debate in late May
– 3.81 per cent said after two election laws are promulgated around July
– 3.43 per cent said after the budget bill was approved around August
– 1.22 per cent declined to answer or were not interested
Finally, asked about the stability of General Prayut Chan-ocha's government coalition:
– 43.11 per cent said there was no stability
– 33.05 per cent said it was not stable.
– 16.38 per cent said it was relatively stable.
– 7.46 per cent said it was very stable.
Published : February 20, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Mar 07, 2022
Published : Mar 07, 2022
Published : Mar 07, 2022
Published : Mar 07, 2022
Published : Mar 07, 2022
Published : Mar 07, 2022
Published : Mar 07, 2022
Published : Mar 07, 2022