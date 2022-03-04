New barrier-free toll system to be added to Chalong Rat Expressway by July

The system will be expanded to Sukhapiban 5-1, 5-2 and Jatuchote checkpoints by July this year.

“The M-Flow system is already installed at Sukhapibal 5-1 and 5-2 checkpoints, while work at the Jatuchote checkpoint is still underway but should be finished by next week,” the source said.

The new tolling system was first launched on February 15 at four checkpoints on Motorway No 9, namely Thap Chang 1, 2, and Thanyaburi 1 and 2.

To use the barrier-free M-Flow tolling system, motorists are first required to register at https://mflowthai.com/mflow or via the MFlowThai mobile application. When they drive through the M-Flow checkpoints, the AI-enabled tolling system will detect the licence plate of the vehicles and register the toll, which can be paid later via credit card, online banking or counter service.