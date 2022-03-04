Tue, March 22, 2022

New barrier-free toll system to be added to Chalong Rat Expressway by July

The Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) will add its new barrier-free toll system, the Multi-Lane Free Flow or M-Flow, to three more checkpoints on the Chalong Rat Expressway (Ramindra-At Narong), a source said on Friday.

The system will be expanded to Sukhapiban 5-1, 5-2 and Jatuchote checkpoints by July this year.

“The M-Flow system is already installed at Sukhapibal 5-1 and 5-2 checkpoints, while work at the Jatuchote checkpoint is still underway but should be finished by next week,” the source said.

The new tolling system was first launched on February 15 at four checkpoints on Motorway No 9, namely Thap Chang 1, 2, and Thanyaburi 1 and 2.

To use the barrier-free M-Flow tolling system, motorists are first required to register at https://mflowthai.com/mflow or via the MFlowThai mobile application. When they drive through the M-Flow checkpoints, the AI-enabled tolling system will detect the licence plate of the vehicles and register the toll, which can be paid later via credit card, online banking or counter service.

EXAT believes this barrier-free system can allow the flow of up to 2,500 vehicles and greatly reduce congestion at toll booths.

However, the launch of M-Flow has been quite problematic, especially since many motorists have confused the M-Flow lanes with Easy Pass lanes, which is another barrier-free pre-paid toll collection system.

In response, the Transport Ministry has suspended the fine for wrong usage of the M-Flow lane to March 31. The fine was set at 10 times the toll fee.

Published : March 04, 2022

By : THE NATION

