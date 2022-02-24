Transport minister orders suspension of M-Flow fines

Some motorists also complained that a banking system glitch made it unable for them to pay the tolls in time, leading to expensive fines.

Saksayam admitted that the errors in the banking clearance system of payments prompted several motorists to be fined.

The minister said he ordered the department to return all the fines to motorists and delay new fines until March 31.

The M-Flow is a new barrier-less tollgate system. Motorists are required to register with the system’s website for postpaid accounts. They can choose to be charged for each pass or on a monthly basis.