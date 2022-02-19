Users of M-Flow toll system on the rise despite early hiccup

Some 69,000-70,000 cars, or about 30 per cent of the 240,000-260,000 vehicles that travel Motorway No 9 daily, are passing through the M-Flow barrier-free gates, said Inter-City Motorway Division director Thanasak Wongtanakitcharoen.

He expected the number of M-Flow users to increase significantly within two weeks.

The MFlow mobile application is attracting 6,000-7,000 new users every day while MFlow’s Line official account is getting another 10,000 daily applications.

The director also said about 100 motorists per hour were applying to pay the M-Flow toll with their credit cards.