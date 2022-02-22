Highways Dept rushes to fix snarls caused by new barrier-free M-Flow system

Apologising for the confusion and congestion, he said the department was taking the following measures:

• Re-adjusting the number of cash-collection, M-Pass and Easy Pass tollgates at the four expressway gateways based on demand.

• Installing signs so motorists can be directed to drive into the correct gates. For instance, those who have registered for the M-Flow system can use the rightmost barrier-free lane, M-Pass and Easy Pass users can take the middle lanes, while cash-paying motorists can use the leftmost ones.

• Traffic barriers and traffic cones will be put up at least one kilometre ahead to prevent motorists from shifting lanes right in front of the tollgates.

• More officials will be deployed to collect tolls at the cash-collection gates to speed up traffic.

• Campaigns will be launched to encourage motorists to register for the M-Flow system with flyers distributed at tollgates and 7-Eleven convenience stores.