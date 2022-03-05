Chiang Mai launches free test and Favipiravir drive-through service

A drive-through service at Chiang Mai Municipal Hospital in Muang district is providing free antigen test kits (ATK) to motorists. To reduce risk, those who test positive will receive Favipiravir drugs at the drive-through window without leaving their vehicles.

“The drive-through checkpoint will be at Municipal Hospital for three days,” said Chiang Mai Mayor Assanee Buranupakorn on Friday.

It will then rotate to other municipality offices in Muang district for three days each, in Meng Rai, Nakhon Pink, Siwichai and Kawila.

Assanee added that health officials at the drive-through will provide advice on self-isolation and medication for those who test positive and have no or mild symptoms. However, those with moderate to severe symptoms, or suffering from chronic disease, will be admitted to hospital immediately.