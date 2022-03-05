Chiang Mai launches free test and Favipiravir drive-through service

A drive-through service at Chiang Mai Municipal Hospital in Muang district is providing free antigen test kits (ATK) to motorists. To reduce risk, those who test positive will receive Favipiravir drugs at the drive-through window without leaving their vehicles.
“The drive-through checkpoint will be at Municipal Hospital for three days,” said Chiang Mai Mayor Assanee Buranupakorn on Friday.
It will then rotate to other municipality offices in Muang district for three days each, in Meng Rai, Nakhon Pink, Siwichai and Kawila.
Assanee added that health officials at the drive-through will provide advice on self-isolation and medication for those who test positive and have no or mild symptoms. However, those with moderate to severe symptoms, or suffering from chronic disease, will be admitted to hospital immediately.
The drive-throughs will dispense Favipiravir for three different groups – adults, children and foreigners – with the latter group also receiving instructions in English, said Assanee.
“This way we can ensure a smooth and uninterrupted flow of the drive-through service while reducing the risk of officials contracting the virus from users.”
The drive-throughs will test to up to 6,000 people per day.
Those who test positive at home can receive Favipiravir from the drive-throughs after notifying officials by calling 089 366 3215 or 090 523 0425 and providing personal information. Infected people do not need to visit the drive-through service in person, and can instead hand their ID card to a proxy to collect the drug on their behalf.
Published : March 05, 2022
By : THE NATION
