Thailand records 21,881 Covid-19 cases and 59 deaths on Sunday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 3,026,695 – 2,770,939 of whom have recovered, 232,521 are still in hospitals and 23,235 have died.

Separately, another 60,512 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 18,078 their second shot and 105,304 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 124,833,606.