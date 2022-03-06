Tue, March 22, 2022

Thailand records 21,881 Covid-19 cases and 59 deaths on Sunday

Public Health Ministry reported on Sunday (March 6) morning that in the past 24 hours there are 21,881 new patients who tested positive for Covid-19, 134 of whom are foreign travellers.

Death toll increased by 59, while 21,448 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

Cumulative cases in the country since January 1, 2022 are at 803,260.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 3,026,695 – 2,770,939 of whom have recovered, 232,521 are still in hospitals and 23,235 have died.

Separately, another 60,512 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 18,078 their second shot and 105,304 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 124,833,606.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 445.42 million on Sunday, 378.29 million of whom have recovered, 61.12 million are active cases (72,020 in severe condition) and 6.01 million have died (up by 5,637).

Thailand ranks 18th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 80.91 million, followed by India with 42.96 million, Brazil with 29.03 million, France with 23.01 million and the UK with 19.11 million.

Published : March 06, 2022

By : THE NATION

