Thailand 2nd country in world to join UN’s Leading Women Fund for refugees

Famous Thai women who have signed up for the fund include Sonya Singha, Piyarat Kaljareuk, Sikanya Saktidej Bhanubandh, Kornkanok Yongsakul, Oranuch Lertsuwankij, Saranee Sanguanruang, Thiranun Arunwattanakul and Wasana Inthasang. Thailand is only the second country to sign up for the fund after Australia.

Fund members will donate Bt72,000 a year, or Bt6,000 every four weeks to help refugee women cover basic expenses like rent, bills and food, said Waewwan Gunnanthorn, chairwoman of the Thai Leading Women Fund and CEO of Rosegold Thailand Group.

“The money will be deposited directly into the refugee’s account, whereby she can withdraw the fund from any ATM,” she said. “During Covid-19 pandemic, our survey of refugees found they preferred monetary aid as they can choose what to spend it on. Most of the women said they would prioritise their children’s education, food and rent, respectively.”