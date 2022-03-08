Police chief to get report today on probe into actress Tangmo’s death

Pol Maj-General Udon Yomjaroen, deputy chief of region 1 police and head investigator in the case, said he would report to National Police chief Pol General Suwat Jaengyodsuk on Tuesday afternoon the results of their investigation so far.

Suwat had ordered a quick and thorough investigation after the case caught the attention of the public.

The body of the 37-year-old actress was found floating in the Chao Phraya River near the Rama VII Bridge in Nonthaburi province on February 27. Nida reportedly fell into the river from the back of a speed boat that she was riding with a group of friends late on February 24.

Her mother and brother have lodged a complaint with Nonthaburi police seeking an investigation into the incident, as they did not believe the death was an accident. They have also filed a request for a fresh autopsy.