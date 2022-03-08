Tue, March 22, 2022

Police chief to get report today on probe into actress Tangmo’s death

Police investigators will report on Tuesday their findings in the case of actress Nida "Tangmo" Patcharaveerapong, who died after falling from a speedboat in the Chao Phraya River.

Pol Maj-General Udon Yomjaroen, deputy chief of region 1 police and head investigator in the case, said he would report to National Police chief Pol General Suwat Jaengyodsuk on Tuesday afternoon the results of their investigation so far.

Suwat had ordered a quick and thorough investigation after the case caught the attention of the public.

The body of the 37-year-old actress was found floating in the Chao Phraya River near the Rama VII Bridge in Nonthaburi province on February 27. Nida reportedly fell into the river from the back of a speed boat that she was riding with a group of friends late on February 24.

Her mother and brother have lodged a complaint with Nonthaburi police seeking an investigation into the incident, as they did not believe the death was an accident. They have also filed a request for a fresh autopsy.

Udon said so far officers have interviewed 71 witnesses, and have detained two male drivers of the boat and initially charged them with negligence resulting in the death of a person. Police are also reviewing the evidence to charge another male passenger of the boat who reportedly threw the wine glass that the actress had drunk from into the river, and also reportedly took home the wine bottle in a suspected intention to conceal evidence.

Published : March 08, 2022

By : THE NATION

