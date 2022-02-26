Mon, March 07, 2022

in-focus

Body of missing actress ‘Tangmo’ found near Rama VII Bridge

The body of actress Nida “Tangmo” Patcharaveerapong was found floating in the Chao Phraya River near the Rama VII Bridge in Nonthaburi province on Saturday afternoon.

It was sighted by the late actress’s brother Dayos Detjob, 44, some 300 metres from the Phibun Songkhram pier and was dragged to land on a jet ski. A medical doctor was at hand to examine the body, which has been sent to the Central Institute of Forensic Science for post-mortem.

Nida, 37, reportedly fell into the river from the back of a speed boat that she was riding with a group of friends on late Thursday night.

Her mother and brother have lodged a complaint with Nonthaburi police seeking an investigation into the incident.

Published : February 26, 2022

