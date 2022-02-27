Chinese fans mourn sudden death of Thai actress Nida

The body of the actress was found floating near the Rama VII Bridge in Nonthaburi province on Saturday afternoon following a two-day search operation.

Nida reportedly fell into the river from the back of a speedboat she was riding with a group of friends late on Thursday night.

Aizhong said many Chinese netizens follow entertainment news from Thailand and were mourning the death of Nida. The page added that some Chinese netizens said they were fans of "Bai Mai Tee Plid Plew" (Fallen Leaf), the Thai television drama starring Nida.