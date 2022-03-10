New UCEP scheme for Covid-19 patients gets cabinet nod

The ministry on March 1 adjusted the UCEP condition for Covid-19 patients in the green category, or those who have mild or no symptoms.

Under the old condition, patients received three days of free treatment at any facility before being switched to hospital treatment under their state health insurance scheme. But after March 1, those who tested positive for Covid-19 but do not require critical care have to pay their own medical bills if they choose to seek treatment at private hospitals. Green patients can still receive free Covid-19 treatment under home/community isolation.

“The UCEP Covid Plus scheme will provide free hospital treatment to patients who contract Covid-19 and are classified in yellow or red categories by doctors,” said Thares. “Yellow and red patients will not need to pay out of their own pockets, as the National Health Security Office will cover the treatment at any hospital,” he said.

In general, yellow group patients refer to those who have moderate Covid-19 symptoms or underlying health problems that require close monitoring, while red category patients are those who have severe symptoms and/or require respirators.