Covid-19 patients isolated at home still eligible for insurance payout, says Public Health Ministry

“Insurance companies cannot refuse claims on grounds that a patient’s home or hospitel is not a hospital,” Dr Thares Krainairawiwong, Department of Health Service Support’s director-general, said. “Under the Health Facility Act, a patient’s home that is used for isolation and hospitels are considered temporary health facilities, and therefore patients staying there for the purpose of disease treatment are considered inpatients.”

Thares added that the same interpretation applies to community isolation (CI) centres that have registered with the ministry.

“Eligible CI centres must have isolation quarters, on-call physicians either in person or via teleconference and oxygenators for patients with severe symptoms. If they meet these requirements then they are considered temporary health facilities,” he said.