Transport Ministry drawing up blueprint for mega project connecting motorways, railways

“The feasibility study for the MR-MAP project is underway and expected to be completed by the end of the year,” said the source.

“Next year we should have the estimated value of the whole project and a construction time frame, which is expected to be from 2023 until 2037.”

The 10 routes cover a distance of about 7,000 kilometres:

- MR1 Chiang Rai-Narathiwat (2,125km)

- MR2 Bangkok-Chonburi-Nong Khai (914km)

- MR3 Bueng Kan-Surin (544km)

- MR4 Tak-Nakhon Phanom (856km)

- MR5 Nakhon Sawan-Ubon Ratchathani (722km)

- MR6 Kanchanaburi-Sa Kaeo (390km)

- MR7 Bangkok-Rayong-Trat (437km)

- MR8 Chumphon-Ranong (91km)

- MR9 Surat Thani-Phuket (252km)

- MR10 Bangkok-surrounding provinces (642km).

The news source added that the first route to be constructed would be the shortest one – MR8, Chumphon-Ranong. The ministry has already finished a feasibility study on this section and estimates the project will use a budget of 115 billion baht.

Of this, 66.6 billion baht will go for road construction, 46.1 billion for construction of a railway and related facilities, and 2.3 billion for land and building expropriation.