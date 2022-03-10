Tue, March 22, 2022

in-focus

Transport Ministry drawing up blueprint for mega project connecting motorways, railways

The Transport Ministry is preparing a master plan for its “MR-MAP” mega project, or construction of 10 routes connecting motorways and railways, a news source revealed.

“The feasibility study for the MR-MAP project is underway and expected to be completed by the end of the year,” said the source.

“Next year we should have the estimated value of the whole project and a construction time frame, which is expected to be from 2023 until 2037.”

The 10 routes cover a distance of about 7,000 kilometres:

- MR1 Chiang Rai-Narathiwat (2,125km)

- MR2 Bangkok-Chonburi-Nong Khai (914km)

- MR3 Bueng Kan-Surin (544km)

- MR4 Tak-Nakhon Phanom (856km)

- MR5 Nakhon Sawan-Ubon Ratchathani (722km)

- MR6 Kanchanaburi-Sa Kaeo (390km)

- MR7 Bangkok-Rayong-Trat (437km)

- MR8 Chumphon-Ranong (91km)

- MR9 Surat Thani-Phuket (252km)

- MR10 Bangkok-surrounding provinces (642km).

The news source added that the first route to be constructed would be the shortest one – MR8, Chumphon-Ranong. The ministry has already finished a feasibility study on this section and estimates the project will use a budget of 115 billion baht.

Of this, 66.6 billion baht will go for road construction, 46.1 billion for construction of a railway and related facilities, and 2.3 billion for land and building expropriation.

Related News

Published : March 10, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Education minister pushes for archaeological tourism in Mae Hong Son

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Shocking! There’s a king cobra in my parcel

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Defence Ministry 4th-highest spender in 2023 draft budget with Bt197bn

Published : Mar 22, 2022

With over a million books, Big Bad Wolf Book Sale returns to Impact

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Latest News

Ford unveils next-gen Ranger, Everest, Ranger Raptor at Bangkok Motor Show

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Study shows Evusheld jabs effective against Omicron sub-variants

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Honda lauds Somkiat Chantra – Thailand’s first Moto2 winner

Published : Mar 22, 2022

What will be special about Digital Assets in 2022?

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.