Transport Ministry receives 24 per cent of allotted budget so far

“Of the total budget we asked for fiscal 2022, 26.07 billion baht or 12.51 per cent will be for current expenditure and 182.3 billion baht or 87.49 per cent will be for investment,” he said.

“This year, the ministry will be investing in 7,750 projects that are scheduled to finish in 2022, valued at 80.72 billion baht. Of these, 7,413 projects already have their contracts signed,” he added.

Transport Ministry earmarked 117.53 billion baht for investment projects of state enterprises under its supervision. Of this budget, 16.51 billion baht have been disbursed so far.

“We believe that all 10 state enterprises under the ministry will receive the budget that they asked for on time,” said Saksayam.