Transport Ministry working on electric shuttle train

“The ministry by State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has been working with King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang (KMITL) in developing a prototype electric train,” he said. “In the testing phase, the train will run from Ladkrabang station of Airport Rail Link to the KMITL and Hua Takhe stations.”

Saksayam said he has ordered the SRT to study the ways to reduce manufacturing and installation costs so that the electric shuttle train can be used on other urban routes as soon as possible.

“The electric train project will help fulfil the government’s EV promotion policies that aim to make Thailand a leading manufacturer and exporter of EVs in the region and reduce the country’s emission of greenhouse gases by 20-25 per cent within 2030,” said Saksayam. “The government has also set EV manufacturing as one of the country’s 10 target industries as electric vehicles will greatly help reduce the transport sector’s reliance on fossil fuel.”

