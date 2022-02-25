Mon, March 07, 2022

Transport Ministry working on electric shuttle train

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob said on Thursday that the ministry is working on a new shuttle train project that will use EV (electric vehicle) technology to develop a shuttle train network that connects urban areas of big cities.

“The ministry by State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has been working with King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang (KMITL) in developing a prototype electric train,” he said. “In the testing phase, the train will run from Ladkrabang station of Airport Rail Link to the KMITL and Hua Takhe stations.”

Saksayam said he has ordered the SRT to study the ways to reduce manufacturing and installation costs so that the electric shuttle train can be used on other urban routes as soon as possible.

“The electric train project will help fulfil the government’s EV promotion policies that aim to make Thailand a leading manufacturer and exporter of EVs in the region and reduce the country’s emission of greenhouse gases by 20-25 per cent within 2030,” said Saksayam. “The government has also set EV manufacturing as one of the country’s 10 target industries as electric vehicles will greatly help reduce the transport sector’s reliance on fossil fuel.”
 

Published : February 25, 2022

By : THE NATION

PM summons Bangkok gov over complaints about treatment for Covid
Published : Mar 07, 2022

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Last group of Thais heading home from Ukraine

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Why long Covid is a long-term hazard for patients, families and country
Published : Mar 07, 2022

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Places where Bangkokians can get a free RT-PCR test
Published : Mar 07, 2022

Published : Mar 07, 2022

PM summons Bangkok gov over complaints about treatment for Covid
Published : Mar 07, 2022

Published : Mar 07, 2022

How Gala Games takes a foothold in Thailand with its 'fun first' concept
Published : Mar 07, 2022

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Last group of Thais heading home from Ukraine

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Why long Covid is a long-term hazard for patients, families and country
Published : Mar 07, 2022

Published : Mar 07, 2022

