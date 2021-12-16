Toyota’s EV strategy moves up a gear

The world’s largest automaker aims to achieve global sales of 3.5 million EVs per year by 2030, a major increase from its previous goal of 2 million, including fuel cell vehicles.

With the drive toward decarbonization gaining speed throughout the automotive industry, Toyota is planning to invest ¥4 trillion in plants, equipment and research and development to boost its electric vehicle strategy.

The new target of 3.5 million units is more than one-third of Toyota’s total global sales in 2020. The auto giant had previously planned to roll out 15 EV models by 2025, but this figure has now been doubled to 30 by 2030.

The bZ4X, a sport-utility vehicle set to hit the market in mid-2022, will be the first model in a new series of Toyota EVs that will range from small cars to large SUVs and sedans.

Toyota’s luxury Lexus brand plans to have a full lineup of electric vehicles and achieve 1 million units in global EV sales.

Lexus is aiming for EVs to account for 100% of global sales in 2035.

Toyota also plans to invest a total of ¥8 trillion between 2022 and 2030 on plants, equipment and the development of vehicles, including hybrid and fuel cell vehicles.