Cabinet okays measures to accelerate electric vehicle use

“The measures proposed by the EV board contain both tax and non-tax measures to attract people to purchase EVs and increase investment in EV manufacturing and related industries,” he said.

According to Thanakorn, the six measures that have been approved are:

1. Import tariffs on battery electric vehicles (BEVs) with less than 10 seats and costing under 2 million baht will be exempted if the original tariffs are less than 40 per cent, and will be reduced by 40 per cent if the original tariffs exceed 40 per cent until 2023. Excise tax on BEVs in this category will also be cut from 8 per cent to 2 per cent until 2025.

Additionally, buyers of BEVs sporting battery capacities of 10 to 30 kilowatts/hour will also receive a subsidy of 70,000 baht per vehicle, while BEVs with batteries of more than 30 kilowatts/hour will receive a subsidy of 150,000 baht per vehicle.

2. Import tariffs on BEVs with over 30 kilowatts/hour batteries and costing 2 million to 7 million baht will be exempted if the original tariffs are less than 20 per cent, and will be reduced by 20 per cent if the original tariffs exceed 20 per cent until 2023. The excise tax on BEVs in this category will also be cut from 8 per cent to 2 per cent until 2025.

3. Buyers of BEV pickup trucks costing less than 2 million baht will receive a subsidy of 150,000 baht per vehicle. This only applies to CKD (completely knocked down) vehicles manufactured domestically with batteries of over 30 kilowatts/hour.