Sat, January 29, 2022

tech

Thailand presses tax accelerator for cheaper EVs

  • Home
  • »
  • tech
  • »
  • Thailand presses tax accelerator fo...

Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith revealed on Monday that Thailand faces a delicate balancing act in its transition to electric vehicles.

Arkhom said the National Electric Vehicle Policy Committee is discussing all points carefully as EVs have a higher purchase price than conventional cars. Drivers would not switch to EVs if the price was too high, meaning the government will have to intervene to lower the price difference, he said.

However, the government must also weigh the benefits of changing to EVs against the competitiveness of Thailand’s automotive industry.

The government will also have to consider how the EV business will affect free-trade agreement (FTA) measures, Arkhom said.

He said the Finance Ministry has prepared tax measures for EVs including new import duties and an excise tax. Current import duties on EVs vary from country to country, ranging from zero per cent for Chinese vehicles to 20-80 per cent for Japanese EVs.

Arkhom added that the new tax measures will be issued early this year after thorough study by the National Electric Vehicle Policy Committee but said no date had been set yet.

 

Thailand presses tax accelerator for cheaper EVs

Related News

Want an electric car? Perhaps you should tap brake on purchase

Promotion of electric vehicles put on hold pending review

Thailand’s electric car dreams soon to become a reality

 

Measures to promote the EV sector will include direct support and tax support, he said.

According to Thailand’s National Electric Vehicle Policy, EVs will comprise at least 30 per cent of total domestic vehicle production by 2030 as the country transitions to a low-carbon economy.

Related News

Published : January 25, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Zuckerberg announces new Facebook screenshot notification for disappearing messages

Published : Jan 29, 2022

After aborted Diem project, association plans to return investors' money

Published : Jan 27, 2022

Thailand’s gradual entry into the new world of Metaverse

Published : Jan 25, 2022

Neymar among footballers investing in NFTs

Published : Jan 25, 2022

Latest News

Thailand eyes chicken exports after Prayut’s visit opens door to Saudi Arabia

Published : Jan 29, 2022

Why Covid-19 will never become endemic

Published : Jan 29, 2022

Yala explosion injures one, police defuse 11 other bombs

Published : Jan 29, 2022

Bangkok police gears up for Sunday by-election, no booze from Saturday evening

Published : Jan 29, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.