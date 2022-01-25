Thailand presses tax accelerator for cheaper EVs

However, the government must also weigh the benefits of changing to EVs against the competitiveness of Thailand’s automotive industry.

The government will also have to consider how the EV business will affect free-trade agreement (FTA) measures, Arkhom said.

He said the Finance Ministry has prepared tax measures for EVs including new import duties and an excise tax. Current import duties on EVs vary from country to country, ranging from zero per cent for Chinese vehicles to 20-80 per cent for Japanese EVs.

Arkhom added that the new tax measures will be issued early this year after thorough study by the National Electric Vehicle Policy Committee but said no date had been set yet.