Dr Yong expects quarantine to be cut to 7 days

Citing a study in Japan, he said the Omicron virus was often found in saliva in the throat or nasal cavity between the second and fifth days after infection, while the virus transmission period was around six to nine days.

However, he pointed out that transmission would be high during the first seven days, especially between the second and fifth days after infection.

“Hence, the quarantine period is likely to drop to seven days,” Yong wrote.

“After that, patients must strictly undergo measures to contain the spread of the virus, such as wearing a face mask outdoors, staying away from others and washing one’s hands regularly, for at least three days.”