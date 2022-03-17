Tue, March 22, 2022

in-focus

Dr Yong expects quarantine to be cut to 7 days

The quarantine period is likely to be reduced from 14 days to seven thanks to a decline in Omicron transmissions and the infection period, expert virologist Dr Yong Poovorawan wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

He explained that Omicron transmissions had dropped as most people had received Covid-19 vaccine jabs.

 

Citing a study in Japan, he said the Omicron virus was often found in saliva in the throat or nasal cavity between the second and fifth days after infection, while the virus transmission period was around six to nine days.

However, he pointed out that transmission would be high during the first seven days, especially between the second and fifth days after infection.

“Hence, the quarantine period is likely to drop to seven days,” Yong wrote.

“After that, patients must strictly undergo measures to contain the spread of the virus, such as wearing a face mask outdoors, staying away from others and washing one’s hands regularly, for at least three days.”

Yong emphasised that everyone must coexist with Covid-19, so guidelines will be changed over time, while studies and research must be conducted in order to mitigate the impact on daily life.

Related News

Published : March 17, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Education minister pushes for archaeological tourism in Mae Hong Son

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Shocking! There’s a king cobra in my parcel

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Defence Ministry 4th-highest spender in 2023 draft budget with Bt197bn

Published : Mar 22, 2022

With over a million books, Big Bad Wolf Book Sale returns to Impact

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Latest News

Ford unveils next-gen Ranger, Everest, Ranger Raptor at Bangkok Motor Show

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Study shows Evusheld jabs effective against Omicron sub-variants

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Honda lauds Somkiat Chantra – Thailand’s first Moto2 winner

Published : Mar 22, 2022

What will be special about Digital Assets in 2022?

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.