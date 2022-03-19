Thailand hopes to have 70% of population jabbed with Covid-19 booster soon

Meanwhile, the Public Health Ministry is accelerating its vaccine rollout for the elderly across the country to protect them from the virus ahead of the Songkran festival in mid-April.

Thanakorn said booster shots are necessary if people want to coexist safely with Covid-19. Not many people in Thailand have taken booster shots.

He said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has expressed concern for the elderly, children and those with chronic conditions who can develop severe symptoms if infected.

Prayut has suggested that village health volunteers across the country find a way of actively encouraging local residents, particularly those at high risk, to get booster shots so the 70-per-cent target can be met, Thanakorn said.