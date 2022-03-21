Household electricity bills to rise in May and again in September

The stepped increases is the “Ft” tariff will last until April next year.

The fuel adjustment cost, or Ft, is a variable tariff that reflects changes in the uncontrolled cost of utilities, such as fuel costs and purchasing power, which differ from the base tariff. The ERC reviews the Ft every four months – in January, May and September.

ERC secretary-general Komkrit Tantrawanich said the commission had calculated the energy cost based on the current situation and concluded that the Ft for May-August should be increased to Bt0.24 per unit to cover the cost. This will result in household electricity bills rising from Bt3.76 to Bt4 per unit.