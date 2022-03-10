Europe to balance energy and Ukraine at Versailles summit

The EU relies on Russia for 40% of its natural gas needs, to power not only homes but also factories, energy expert Thierry Bros, a member of the EU-Russia Gas Advisory Council, said.

"It's going to be very very difficult, it's going to be very, very painful for the Europeans," Bros said.

He said that only an estimated 75% of gas imports from Russia can be replaced in a best-case scenario, with alternative exporters such as Norway and Algeria already running at full capacity, leaving a gap that would certainly spark a rise in electricity prices and lower industrial productivity.