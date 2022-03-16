Government plans package to mitigate impact from rising energy prices: PM

The government is also considering ways to help lower the power bills for the poor and subsidise the cost of petrol for taxi motorcyclists, the prime minister added.

He said the government would also seek cooperation from the distributor of NGV gas to maintain the current prices until the energy price crisis eases.

“The government is considering how to help low-income and sensitive groups via the state welfare card system,” Prayut said.

“We are also discussing measures to subsidise the price of LPG for state welfare card holders as well.”

The prime minister said the government is closely monitoring the energy crisis triggered by the Russia-Ukraine war.