Household power bills to hit 4 baht per unit for first time during May-Aug

The fuel adjustment cost, or “fuel adjustment cost at the given time”, also known as Ft, is a variable tariff derived from the Automatic Tariff Adjustment Mechanism. It reflects the change in the uncontrolled cost of utilities, such as the fuel cost and purchasing power which differ from the base tariff.

The ERC reviews the Ft every 4 months – in January, May and September.

ERC secretary-general Komkrit Tantrawanich said the adjustment was made in accordance with rising global energy prices due to the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict since late February. “Another negative factor that contributes to a raise in Ft is the decreasing output of liquefied natural gas from the Gulf of Thailand near the end of the concession contract,” he explained.