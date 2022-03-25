Tue, April 05, 2022

in-focus

Bang Pa-in–Nakhon Ratchasima motorway to be ready for Songkran exodus

The Bang Pa-in–Nakhon Ratchasima motorway’s new gates and exits will be ready in time for the Songkran exodus, a senior official said on Friday.

Chitpol Lao-an, director of the 2nd Nakhon Ratchasima Highways District, inspected the construction of the new gates and exits and said he was confident they will be opened in time for the long holidays.

In fact, he said three gates and exits on the motorway should be open for service by next Saturday (April 2).

Bang Pa-in–Nakhon Ratchasima motorway to be ready for Songkran exodus The first gate will be for Nakhon Ratchasima-bound traffic near Kilometre 65 marker on Mittraparp Road in the province’s Pak Chong district. The second will link the expressway to the Sikhiu-Chiang Khan elevated road in Sikhiu district and the third gate is in Nakhon Ratchasima’s Kham Thale Sor district, he said.

Chitpol said the gate and exit in Kham Thale Sor should absorb about 25 per cent of traffic from Mittraparp Road or about 25,000 vehicles daily.

Published : March 25, 2022

By : THE NATION

Nation Thailnad
