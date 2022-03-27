Surin becomes first province to declare Covid-19 endemic from April 1

• All villages are strictly observing Covid-19 “blue zone” measures

• The death rate from Covid-19 infections is no higher than 0.5 per cent

• No more than 3 per cent of Covid-19 patients need hospitalisation

• At least 70 per cent of Surin residents have received two shots of the Covid-19 vaccine

• Everybody in Surin strictly observes the DMHTT guidelines, namely social-distancing, mask-wearing, hand washing, testing in case of symptoms and using the ThaiChana app.

Between December 24 and March 26, Surin recorded a total of 16,354 cases, with 276 new cases confirmed as of 6pm on Saturday. The total number of deaths during this period came in at 29.