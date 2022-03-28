No shortage of Favipiravir anti-viral pills, insists Anutin

Anutin said permanent secretary Dr Kiattiphum Wongrajit had told him that the ministry was managing the supply of Favipiravir well and there should be enough for patients.

He added that though some critics believe Favipiravir is inefficient in treating Covid-19 patients, the ministry has been using it as the main medicine for combating the virus.

Anutin went on to say that the Medical Services Department is also importing other drugs like Molnupiravir, Remdesivir and Paxlovid to treat patients.