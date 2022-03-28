Thailand records 24,635 Covid-19 cases and 81 deaths on Monday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 3,553,720 – 3,278,103 of whom have recovered, 250,737 are still in hospitals and 24,880 have died.

Separately, another 29,347 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 11,195 their second shot and 70,440 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 128,760,443.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 482.18 million on Monday, 416.6 million of whom have recovered, 59.43 million are active cases (58,797 in severe condition) and 6.15 million have died (up by 2,355).

Thailand ranks 30th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 81.62 million, followed by India with 43.02 million, Brazil with 29.84 million, France with 25.03 million and the UK with 20.69 million.