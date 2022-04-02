Fact-checking crucial to rebuilding trust in Thai media, say experts

This was the message delivered by a panel of senior journalists and media experts who gathered on Saturday to debate ways of combating fake news.

The discussion “Reviewing Barometer for Trusted Media” was held to mark the International Fact-Checking Day 2022, at the Sukosol Bangkok Hotel.

Nattha Komolvadhin, the moderator from Thai PBS, kicked off proceedings by citing an international survey showing public trust in the mainstream and also social media was declining.

Stephane Delfour, Bangkok bureau chief for Agence France-Presse, said AFP deploys a fact-checking service that helps to debunk a lot of “impactful misinformation”.

Having AFP reporters in the field also helped the news agency verify facts and avoid fake news while geolocation tools were used to authenticate photos.

However, he compared fact-checking to cleaning up a polluted river using a spoon. “But someone has to do this job. And if not journalists, then who?”