Tue, April 05, 2022

Chadchart still leading race to become Bangkok governor: poll

Chadchart Sittipunt maintained his status as front-runner for the Bangkok governor election by topping the latest opinion poll on Sunday. Chadchart, an independent candidate, came first with 25.7 per cent followed by Suchatvee Suwansawat (Democrat) and Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn (Move Forward).

The Thammasat University Research and Consultancy Institute (TU-RAC) poll randomly surveyed 2,041 people in all 50 Bangkok district from March 31 to April 2.

The results were as follows:

  • Chadchart Sittipunt (independent) – 25.7 per cent
  • Suchatvee Suwansawat (Democrat) – 18.3 per cent
  • Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn (Move Forward) – 11.8 per cent
  • Aswin Kwanmuang (independent) – 11.3 per cent
  • Sakoltee Phattiyakul (independent) – 6.7 per cent
  • Rosana Tositrakul (independent) – 5.7 per cent
  • Sita Diwari (Thai Sang Thai) – 2.8 per cent
  • Other candidates – 0.1 per cent
  • Undecided – 17.5 per cent
  • Not voting or vote no - 0.1 per cent

A total of 29 candidates have registered for the election, which will be held on May 22.

