Chadchart still leading race to become Bangkok governor: poll

The results were as follows:

Chadchart Sittipunt (independent) – 25.7 per cent

Suchatvee Suwansawat (Democrat) – 18.3 per cent

Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn (Move Forward) – 11.8 per cent

Aswin Kwanmuang (independent) – 11.3 per cent

Sakoltee Phattiyakul (independent) – 6.7 per cent

Rosana Tositrakul (independent) – 5.7 per cent

Sita Diwari (Thai Sang Thai) – 2.8 per cent

Other candidates – 0.1 per cent

Undecided – 17.5 per cent

Not voting or vote no - 0.1 per cent

A total of 29 candidates have registered for the election, which will be held on May 22.