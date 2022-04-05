Sat, April 09, 2022

Get 3rd shot to boost waning immunity against Omicron, says Dr Yong

Top virologist Dr Yong Poovorawan has urged people to get at least three doses of Covid-19 vaccine to prevent severe illness from the ultra-infectious Omicron variant.

“Vaccines can help reduce the chance of severe symptoms and death significantly,” said the Chulalongkorn University scientist on Facebook.

“Statistics show that people in risky groups, especially the elderly, have lower hospitalisation and mortality rates if they receive the vaccine before infection.”

Yong explained that vaccination stimulates immunity and reduces severity of symptoms if people do catch the virus.

“However, this immunity only lasts for 4-6 months. This is why a booster shot or a third dose is important to keep Covid-19 at bay,” he said.

He added that a half-dose of mRNA vaccine, which is highly effective, was sufficient for a booster shot.

“If you can reserve an mRNA vaccine such as Pfizer or Moderna, getting only half a dose in your third and fourth shots at a 4 to 6-month interval is more than enough to keep your immunity high,” he said.

A total of 130.13 million doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in Thailand since vaccination began on February 28 last year, according to official data.

Of these, 55.69 million were first jabs, 50.38 million were second jabs, and 24.06 million were boosters.

Published : April 05, 2022

By : THE NATION

