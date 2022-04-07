Sat, April 09, 2022

in-focus

6 million Molnupiravir pills to fight Covid being delivered in April

The first shipment of 6 million pills of the antiviral Covid-19 medicine Molnupiravir will arrive this month, the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation (GPO) said on Thursday.

The GPO has placed an order for 20 million pills.

GPO director Dr Withoon Danwiboon said the rest of the order would be gradually shipped to Thailand.

The medicine is developed by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.Studies showed it could be used to treat patients infected with the Omicron strain, who do not have severe symptoms.

Withoon said the GPO is still studying the medicine’s bioequivalence in a first step to make the drug in the country. He said the GPO expects to get permission to make the medicine within this year.

He said Molnupiravir has the same price as Favipiravir, but Molnupiravir cannot be used to treat patients who are younger than 18.

He said once the GPO is capable of making Molnupiravir, its price will go down.

Related News

Published : April 07, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Over 700 drugstores to serve as primary units for Covid patients with mild symptoms

Published : Apr 07, 2022

CCSA set to discuss Covid-19 measures for Songkran

Published : Apr 07, 2022

Thailand records 26,081 Covid-19 cases and 91 deaths on Thursday

Published : Apr 07, 2022

Latest News

Toyota, Chinese carmakers set to join EV price war in Thailand

Published : Apr 09, 2022

AirAsia powers up expansion with digital e-commerce platform

Published : Apr 09, 2022

U.S. launches first private astronaut mission to space station

Published : Apr 09, 2022

Bacteria in tumors help cancer cells metastasize: study

Published : Apr 09, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.