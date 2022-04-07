Over 700 drugstores to serve as primary units for Covid patients with mild symptoms

He said public hospitals have been overwhelmed with outpatient cases, so the NHSO has teamed up with the Pharmacy Council to use drugstores as a new channel for taking care of green Covid patients.

Jadet said each drugstore will be given Bt700 per Covid-19 patient and the cost covers:

- Medical advice for patients “to behave” during self-isolation;

- Cost of green chiretta herb capsules and basic drugs for treating symptoms, and other medicines doctors may prescribe, as well as the delivery cost;

- Service fee for providing advice on medicine use and for monitoring the patient’s condition for 48 hours;

- The cost for coordinating patient transfer when their condition deteriorates and they need hospitalisation.