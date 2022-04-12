Songkran celebrations: What’s allowed in tourism provinces

The Nation Thailand has gathered information on which activities are permitted in popular tourist provinces so that you can enjoy Songkran safely.
Bangkok
Status: Blue zone (tourism pilot area)
- Songkran activities with over 1,000 people must be approved by district public health officials at least 5 days in advance and obey distancing restrictions of 4sqm per participant.
- Water splashing, face powder daubing, foam parties or similar activities are banned.
- No sale or consumption of alcohol in activity areas.
- Restaurants can serve alcohol until 11pm.
Nonthaburi
Status: Blue zone
- Travellers from other provinces must provide vaccine certificate and negative ATK test taken within 72 hours.
- Songkran activities must provide temperature and ThaiChana screening and limit participants to one per 4sqm.
- Processions and music performances banned.
- Water splashing, face powder daubing, foam parties or similar activities banned.
- No alcohol in activity areas.
- Restaurants can serve alcohol until 11pm.
Prachuap Khiri Khan
Status: Orange zone (controlled area)
- Songkran activity participants must provide vaccine certificate and negative ATK test taken within 72 hours.
- Water splashing, face powder daubing, foam parties or similar activities banned.
- No alcohol in activity areas.
Pattaya City, Chonburi
Status: Blue zone
- Only traditional activities permitted, including almsgiving, sprinkling water on hands of monks and elders; social distancing must be maintained.
- Water splashing, face powder daubing, foam parties, etc, are banned.
- No alcohol in activity areas.
- Restaurants can serve alcohol until 11pm.
Khon Kaen
Status: Yellow zone (highly monitored area)
- No water splashing and other Songkran activities in the province, including on the famed Khao Niew Road
- Face powder daubing, foam parties etc are banned.
- Restaurants can serve alcohol until 9pm.
Loei
Status: Yellow zone (highly monitored area)
- Travellers from other provinces must provide vaccine certificate and negative ATK test taken within 72 hours.
- Cultural activities, processions and music performance are permitted under Covid Free Setting standard.
- Water splashing, face powder daubing, foam parties are banned.
- No alcohol in activity areas.
- Restaurants can serve alcohol until 9pm.
Chiang Mai
Status: Blue zone
- Songkran activity participants must provide vaccine certificate (at least 3 jabs) or negative ATK test taken within 72 hours.
- Activities must meet Covid Free Setting standard and pass the Thai Stop Covid Plus evaluation.
- Songkran activities must have temperature and ThaiChana screening and limit participants at one per 4sqm.
- Water splashing, face powder daubing, foam parties etc banned.
- No alcohol in activity areas.
- Restaurants can serve alcohol until 11pm.
Songkhla
Status: Blue zone
- Travellers from other provinces must provide vaccine certificate and negative ATK test taken within 72 hours.
- Songkran activities must have temperature and ThaiChana screening and limit participants to one per 4sqm.
- Activities with more than 500 participants prohibited.
- Cultural and music performances and processions must adhere to Covid Free Setting standard.
- Water splashing, face powder daubing, foam parties etc banned.
- No alcohol in activity areas.
Phuket
Status: Blue zone (tourism pilot area)
- Songkran activity participants must provide vaccine certificate (3 jabs), or negative ATK test taken within 72 hours.
- Cultural and music performances and processions must follow Covid Free Setting standard and limit number of participants.
- Water splashing, face powder daubing, foam parties etc banned.
- No alcohol in activity areas.
- Restaurants can serve alcohol until 11pm.
Krabi
Status: Blue zone
- Songkran activity participants must provide vaccine certificate and negative ATK test taken within 72 hours.
- Songkran activities must have temperature and ThaiChana screening and limit participants to one to per 4sqm.
- Cultural and music performances and processions must meet Covid Free Setting standard.
- Water splashing, face powder daubing, foam parties etc banned.
- No alcohol in activity areas.
- Restaurants can serve alcohol until 11pm.
Published : April 12, 2022
