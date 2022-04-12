Songkran celebrations: What’s allowed in tourism provinces

Bangkok

Status: Blue zone (tourism pilot area)

- Songkran activities with over 1,000 people must be approved by district public health officials at least 5 days in advance and obey distancing restrictions of 4sqm per participant.

- Water splashing, face powder daubing, foam parties or similar activities are banned.

- No sale or consumption of alcohol in activity areas.

- Restaurants can serve alcohol until 11pm.

Nonthaburi

Status: Blue zone

- Travellers from other provinces must provide vaccine certificate and negative ATK test taken within 72 hours.

- Songkran activities must provide temperature and ThaiChana screening and limit participants to one per 4sqm.

- Processions and music performances banned.

- Water splashing, face powder daubing, foam parties or similar activities banned.

- No alcohol in activity areas.

- Restaurants can serve alcohol until 11pm.

Prachuap Khiri Khan

Status: Orange zone (controlled area)

- Songkran activity participants must provide vaccine certificate and negative ATK test taken within 72 hours.

- Water splashing, face powder daubing, foam parties or similar activities banned.

- No alcohol in activity areas.

Pattaya City, Chonburi

Status: Blue zone

- Only traditional activities permitted, including almsgiving, sprinkling water on hands of monks and elders; social distancing must be maintained.

- Water splashing, face powder daubing, foam parties, etc, are banned.

- No alcohol in activity areas.

- Restaurants can serve alcohol until 11pm.