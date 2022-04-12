Wed, April 27, 2022

in-focus

Songkran celebrations: What’s allowed in tourism provinces

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has given the green light for organised Songkran events this week. However, all events must be held under Covid Free Setting standards and be approved by provincial public health officials.

The Nation Thailand has gathered information on which activities are permitted in popular tourist provinces so that you can enjoy Songkran safely.

Bangkok

Status: Blue zone (tourism pilot area)

- Songkran activities with over 1,000 people must be approved by district public health officials at least 5 days in advance and obey distancing restrictions of 4sqm per participant.

- Water splashing, face powder daubing, foam parties or similar activities are banned.

- No sale or consumption of alcohol in activity areas.

- Restaurants can serve alcohol until 11pm.

 

Nonthaburi

Status: Blue zone

- Travellers from other provinces must provide vaccine certificate and negative ATK test taken within 72 hours.

- Songkran activities must provide temperature and ThaiChana screening and limit participants to one per 4sqm.

- Processions and music performances banned.

- Water splashing, face powder daubing, foam parties or similar activities banned.

- No alcohol in activity areas.

- Restaurants can serve alcohol until 11pm.

 

Prachuap Khiri Khan

Status: Orange zone (controlled area)

- Songkran activity participants must provide vaccine certificate and negative ATK test taken within 72 hours.

- Water splashing, face powder daubing, foam parties or similar activities banned.

- No alcohol in activity areas.

 

Pattaya City, Chonburi

Status: Blue zone

- Only traditional activities permitted, including almsgiving, sprinkling water on hands of monks and elders; social distancing must be maintained.

- Water splashing, face powder daubing, foam parties, etc, are banned.

- No alcohol in activity areas.

- Restaurants can serve alcohol until 11pm.

Khon Kaen

Status: Yellow zone (highly monitored area)

- No water splashing and other Songkran activities in the province, including on the famed Khao Niew Road

- Face powder daubing, foam parties etc are banned.

- Restaurants can serve alcohol until 9pm.

 

Loei

Status: Yellow zone (highly monitored area)

- Travellers from other provinces must provide vaccine certificate and negative ATK test taken within 72 hours.

- Cultural activities, processions and music performance are permitted under Covid Free Setting standard.

- Water splashing, face powder daubing, foam parties are banned.

- No alcohol in activity areas.

- Restaurants can serve alcohol until 9pm.

 

Chiang Mai

Status: Blue zone

- Songkran activity participants must provide vaccine certificate (at least 3 jabs) or negative ATK test taken within 72 hours.

- Activities must meet Covid Free Setting standard and pass the Thai Stop Covid Plus evaluation.

- Songkran activities must have temperature and ThaiChana screening and limit participants at one per 4sqm.

- Water splashing, face powder daubing, foam parties etc banned.

- No alcohol in activity areas.

- Restaurants can serve alcohol until 11pm.

 

Songkhla

Status: Blue zone

- Travellers from other provinces must provide vaccine certificate and negative ATK test taken within 72 hours.

- Songkran activities must have temperature and ThaiChana screening and limit participants to one per 4sqm.

- Activities with more than 500 participants prohibited.

- Cultural and music performances and processions must adhere to Covid Free Setting standard.

- Water splashing, face powder daubing, foam parties etc banned.

- No alcohol in activity areas.

 

Phuket

Status: Blue zone (tourism pilot area)

- Songkran activity participants must provide vaccine certificate (3 jabs), or negative ATK test taken within 72 hours.

- Cultural and music performances and processions must follow Covid Free Setting standard and limit number of participants.

- Water splashing, face powder daubing, foam parties etc banned.

- No alcohol in activity areas.

- Restaurants can serve alcohol until 11pm.

 

Krabi

Status: Blue zone

- Songkran activity participants must provide vaccine certificate and negative ATK test taken within 72 hours.

- Songkran activities must have temperature and ThaiChana screening and limit participants to one to per 4sqm.

- Cultural and music performances and processions must meet Covid Free Setting standard.

- Water splashing, face powder daubing, foam parties etc banned.

- No alcohol in activity areas.

- Restaurants can serve alcohol until 11pm.

Published : April 12, 2022

By : THE NATION

