Suvarnabhumi Airport puts up QR code for passengers to avoid confusion, overcrowding

Airport director Kittiphong Kittikhajorn said the move aimed to minimise congestion at the international passenger terminal caused by a high volume of arrivals under the Test & Go scheme during peak hours. It would also reduce confusion and crowding after passengers were unable to find their hotel service counter.

On Monday, the airport increased the number of counters from 8 to 17 – to provide service to customers of more than 400 hotels that are now arranged alphabetically – and added an extra baggage carousel for each flight to smoothen passenger flow.

“To let the public know of the new QR code system, an infographic is being displayed on TV screens at the baggage carousel for international arrivals. The airport has also told airlines to instruct their passengers before landing to use the QR code,” said Kittiphong.

“Furthermore, we have established two public relations booths – at exits B and C – with officials providing information on how to use the code,” he added.