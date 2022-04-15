Justice Fund helps legal defence of over 2,400 low-income people

The fund helped 1,425 people fight legal cases in court and is assisting 130 others, Somsak said.

The fund has also provided money to help 473 people offer financial guarantee for release on bail and it is helping 119 others. So far, the fund has paid compensations to 14 crime victims and it considering 18 other cases.

Somsak added that 80 low-income people had sought legal advice from the fund and 66 of them had been helped.

The fund approved THB18 million for helping legal cases of low-income people from the total budget of THB45 million.