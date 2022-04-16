Thailand must be ready for fast-ageing populace: Fiscal Policy Office

As of 2021, 19 per cent or 12.5 million of Thailand’s 66.7 million population were above the age of 60. This year, more than 20 per cent of the population is expected to cross the 60 mark and by 2033, this number is expected to rise beyond 28 per cent.

With the number of working-age people falling, the government’s revenue from tax will also drop significantly, while the expense of taking care of elderly people will rise, Pornchai said.

He added that soon the government will end up spending up to 1 trillion baht on welfare and pensions.

Hence, he said, to ensure the elderly do not become a financial burden on the state, the government should introduce measures such as: