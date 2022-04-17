Thai charged with trafficking in US not former PM’s son: Ministry

Defence Ministry spokesman General Kongcheep Tantravanich said Suksan Jullanan was neither Surayud's son nor a soldier, as rumoured, adding that the suspect has nothing to do with the Privy Council president.

He also claimed that fake news was now being spread widely to defame the ministry.

"Suksan, who holds both Thai and American nationality, is not a soldier and has never been a soldier," he said, urging people not to share the rumour.

Meanwhile rumours that the US had banned Thai imports in retaliation over the case were also fake news, he added.