Chiang Rai motorcyclist killed by falling tree as storms hit Thailand

Anan Khamfu, 36, was struck while riding his motorcycle in Tambon Mae Yao.
Officials were alerted of the accident at 10.20pm but it took rescue workers about half an hour to cut and remove the large tree, which had blocked the road, and free Anan’s body.
Elsewhere, officials in the Chiang Rai border district of Mae Sai are assessing damage from the storms. District chief Narongpol Kid-arn said a rescue mission has been launched for villagers in Tambon Wiang Phang Kham, Tambon Mae Sai and Tambon Pong Pha, where high winds blew down a tree that blocked the bypass road.
However, the heavy rain had helped reduce PM2.5 haze in the district, he added.
Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department issued its seventh summer-storm warning at 5am on Sunday.
The department said storms would sweep across upper Thailand on Sunday and Monday as a high-pressure system collides with warm air in the Northeast. The result would be thunderstorms, gusty winds and hail for areas stretching down as far as the upper South.
Storms are forecast to hit the following provinces on Sunday:
North: Chiang Rai, Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Lampang, Uttaradit, Phichit, Phitsanulok, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet and Phetchabun.
Northeast: Loei, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Yasothon, Kalasin, Khon Kaen, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Amnat Charoen, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani.
Central: Nakhon Sawan, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Singburi, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Samut Sakhon and Bangkok and its vicinity.
East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaew, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.
Monday:
North: Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Tak, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Uttaradit, Phichit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun.
Northeast: Loei, Khon Kaen, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram and Surin.
Central: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Suphanburi, Ayutthaya, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, Kanchanaburi, Nakhon Prathom, Ratchaburi and Bangkok and its vicinity.
East: Sa Kaew, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.
Southeast: Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan.
Published : April 17, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Apr 27, 2022
Published : Apr 27, 2022
Published : Apr 27, 2022
Published : Apr 27, 2022