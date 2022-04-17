Chiang Rai motorcyclist killed by falling tree as storms hit Thailand

Officials were alerted of the accident at 10.20pm but it took rescue workers about half an hour to cut and remove the large tree, which had blocked the road, and free Anan’s body.

Elsewhere, officials in the Chiang Rai border district of Mae Sai are assessing damage from the storms. District chief Narongpol Kid-arn said a rescue mission has been launched for villagers in Tambon Wiang Phang Kham, Tambon Mae Sai and Tambon Pong Pha, where high winds blew down a tree that blocked the bypass road.

However, the heavy rain had helped reduce PM2.5 haze in the district, he added.