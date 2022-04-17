Work-from-home best policy for 1st week after Songkran: CCSA official

Supoj also quoted Prayut as saying that companies and government agencies should let their employees work remotely for a week to effectively prevent the spread of the virus after the holidays.

Relevant agencies have been instructed to put in place measures for home and community isolation as well as field hospitals to cover new Covid-19 patients, Supoj added.

He said the premier is concerned that the number of Covid-related deaths has not reduced and has instructed all relevant agencies to take steps to reduce fatalities.

Supoj said 90 per cent of those killed by the virus are the elderly and people with chronic conditions who have not received their booster shots yet. Hence, he said, the best way to prevent deaths is to ensure people in this group get their third jab.

He added that the CCSA will likely meet this week to evaluate the situation and see if more measures are necessary to prevent a surge in new infections after Songkran.