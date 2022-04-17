Wed, April 27, 2022

Work-from-home best policy for 1st week after Songkran: CCSA official

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA)’s operation centre chief called on state and private agencies on Sunday to let their staff work from home for a week to minimise infections after Songkran.

General Supoj Malaniyom, director of the CCSA operation centre, also advised vulnerable groups to get a booster shot as soon as possible to minimise deaths in case new infection clusters break out.

Supoj, who is also secretary-general of the National Security Council, said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is concerned about a surge in infections now that people are returning from the provinces.

He said the premier has called on relevant government agencies to monitor the situation from Monday to April 24.

People returning to work after spending the past week upcountry are also being advised to monitor their condition for a week and to take a rapid antigen test if they develop any symptoms.

Supoj also quoted Prayut as saying that companies and government agencies should let their employees work remotely for a week to effectively prevent the spread of the virus after the holidays.

Relevant agencies have been instructed to put in place measures for home and community isolation as well as field hospitals to cover new Covid-19 patients, Supoj added.

He said the premier is concerned that the number of Covid-related deaths has not reduced and has instructed all relevant agencies to take steps to reduce fatalities.

Supoj said 90 per cent of those killed by the virus are the elderly and people with chronic conditions who have not received their booster shots yet. Hence, he said, the best way to prevent deaths is to ensure people in this group get their third jab.

He added that the CCSA will likely meet this week to evaluate the situation and see if more measures are necessary to prevent a surge in new infections after Songkran.

Published : April 17, 2022

By : THE NATION

