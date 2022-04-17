Students to get Pfizer Covid-19 boosters in time for new school year

DDC director-general Opas Karnkawinpong said 7th to 12th graders with no underlying or chronic conditions will receive a Pfizer jab, so they are protected once they start attending school. The new school year starts on May 15.
Opas said DDC has chosen the Pfizer vaccine because it boosts immunity and causes very few side effects. He added that the vaccines are ready for direct use without being mixed with saline water and can be stored for another 10 weeks or so under 2 to 8 degrees Celsius.
He said each student will only be administered 15 micrograms to minimise side effects.
The DDC chief said students will be given their jabs through the school system, though those who have chronic diseases and are being schooled at home must get their booster at a hospital.
Children suffering from obesity, respiratory problems, cardiac and vascular diseases, chronic kidney disease, cancer or low immunity disease, diabetes or other genetic issues must get their booster at a hospital.
Opas said doctors will decide how to administer the booster jab to children with chronic conditions under medical principles, guidelines from the vaccine maker and with consent from parents.
Published : April 17, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Apr 27, 2022
Published : Apr 27, 2022
Published : Apr 27, 2022
Published : Apr 27, 2022