Students to get Pfizer Covid-19 boosters in time for new school year

Opas said DDC has chosen the Pfizer vaccine because it boosts immunity and causes very few side effects. He added that the vaccines are ready for direct use without being mixed with saline water and can be stored for another 10 weeks or so under 2 to 8 degrees Celsius.

He said each student will only be administered 15 micrograms to minimise side effects.

The DDC chief said students will be given their jabs through the school system, though those who have chronic diseases and are being schooled at home must get their booster at a hospital.