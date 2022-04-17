Omicron wave may have already peaked in Thailand, expert says

Citing Public Health Ministry statistics, he explained that the number of infections during the Omicron outbreak surged in February before peaking at the beginning of March.
He said the infection curve then climbed again at the end of March after the Omicron BA.2 subvariant arrived in Thailand. However, the caseload began declining in April.
"Hence, we can confirm that the number of Covid-19 cases in Thailand is currently on a downward trajectory," he wrote in a Facebook post on Saturday.
"The decline in Covid-19 infections is in line with the global situation, which saw new cases peak two months ago before falling."
However, Thailand’s infection curve has fallen more slowly than elsewhere as the country was hit by simultaneous outbreaks of the Omicron BA.1 and BA.2 subvariants, he added.
Jessada also forecast a rise in new cases after Songkran but said the infection rate would not reach the level it did at the beginning of the Omicron outbreak.
He added that the number of patients developing lung problems and being placed on respirators is still high, in line with the number of daily Covid-19 infections.
"Hence, we have to prepare to see these numbers increase for a while," he added.
Thailand recorded 17,775 new cases and 128 deaths on Sunday.
Published : April 17, 2022
By : THE NATION
