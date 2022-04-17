Omicron wave may have already peaked in Thailand, expert says

"Hence, we can confirm that the number of Covid-19 cases in Thailand is currently on a downward trajectory," he wrote in a Facebook post on Saturday.

"The decline in Covid-19 infections is in line with the global situation, which saw new cases peak two months ago before falling."

However, Thailand’s infection curve has fallen more slowly than elsewhere as the country was hit by simultaneous outbreaks of the Omicron BA.1 and BA.2 subvariants, he added.