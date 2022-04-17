Thailand records 17,775 Covid-19 cases and 128 deaths on Sunday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 4,029,959 – 3,788,523 of whom have recovered, 214,554 are still in hospitals and 26,882 have died.

Separately, another 3,322 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 2,360 their second shot and 14,129 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 131,672,140.