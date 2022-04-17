Court releases Prinn on bail, slaps him with travel ban

Prinn, the son of former deputy PM and World Trade Organisation chief Supachai Panitchpakdi, is not allowed to leave Thailand without the court’s permission.

The politician has denied all charges and quit the party as well as all his posts on Thursday after a former intern accused him of molesting her.

Prinn was escorted to the court on Sunday morning by Pol Maj-General Trairong Piwpan, a deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau who is in charge of the case, and officers from Lumpini Police Station.