Police seek travel ban for Prinn, prominent accuser opposes bail

Five women have filed complaints of alleged sexual abuse by Prinn so far, though lawyer Sittra Biebangkerd said that number could grow to more than 20.

Prinn surrendered at Lumpini police station on Saturday to acknowledge one charge of rape two of sexual assault. He denied the charges and said he would fight the cases to clear his name.

Anna said she would continue campaigning for the Bangkok Metropolitan Council election after being informed by the election commission that she could not withdraw from the race. However, she said she would still be able to handle the legal case.

She was joined in her protest against granting bail to Prinn by pro-democracy activist Thanat "Hi-so Luk Nat" Thanakitamnuay.

Thanat said he hoped the Democrat Party would take responsibility for the case, adding that Prinn had not yet contacted him.