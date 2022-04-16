Democrat leader promises party will not interfere in Prinn’s case

The Democrat leader was responding to critics who threatened to stop supporting the party after charges of sexual harassment emerged against Prinn.

On Thursday, Prinn quit his post as Democrat deputy leader and other party positions, including as head of its campaign for the May 22 election for Bangkok governor and city councillors.

His resignation came two days after an 18-year-old woman filed a police complaint accusing him of groping and kissing her at a Sukhumvit restaurant against her will.

Four more women filed separate complaints against Prinn, accusing him of sexually harassing or assaulting them.

Prinn dismissed their allegations, saying they left him “shocked and stunned”, and vowed to fight the case to clear his name.

Jurin said on Saturday that nobody has been appointed to replace Prinn as head of the Democrat Party’s campaign for the upcoming Bangkok election.