Wed, April 27, 2022

in-focus

Democrat leader promises party will not interfere in Prinn’s case

Democrat leader Jurin Laksanawisit maintained on Saturday that the party will not interfere with the justice process concerning its former deputy leader Prinn Panitchpakdi.

“The Democrat Party will not try to protect anyone in this case. Please be assured,” Jurin said. “This case will be treated in line with the legal process of providing all facts so justice is served for all parties involved, particularly the damaged party.”

Jurin also stressed that the Democrat Party, which is part of the current coalition government, takes a strong stance against sexual harassment and abuse against women, children and families.

“We are also against unfair treatment based on sexual preferences,” he added.

The Democrat leader was responding to critics who threatened to stop supporting the party after charges of sexual harassment emerged against Prinn.

On Thursday, Prinn quit his post as Democrat deputy leader and other party positions, including as head of its campaign for the May 22 election for Bangkok governor and city councillors.

His resignation came two days after an 18-year-old woman filed a police complaint accusing him of groping and kissing her at a Sukhumvit restaurant against her will.

Four more women filed separate complaints against Prinn, accusing him of sexually harassing or assaulting them.

Prinn dismissed their allegations, saying they left him “shocked and stunned”, and vowed to fight the case to clear his name.

Jurin said on Saturday that nobody has been appointed to replace Prinn as head of the Democrat Party’s campaign for the upcoming Bangkok election.

