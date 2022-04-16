Prinn reports to Lumpini police over sexual harassment claims

So far, three complaints have been filed with police against the politician and they are all being treated as separate cases, so he will have to seek bail for them separately, deputy Metropolitan Police chief Pol Maj-General Jirasan Kaewsaengake said on Saturday.

Jirasan added that police have no authority to detain Prinn as he has surrendered voluntarily unless he fails to show up for court hearing on Sunday. He also said that police will ask the court to make “no overseas trips” a bail condition for Prinn.

“The suspect has a house outside Thailand and his alleged offences carry severe penalties involving many complainants,” the police officer added.

He also maintained that police have no concerns about dealing with Prinn’s case even though the suspect holds several political positions. “The police adheres to the law. We work fairly and transparently. Everyone must come under the law,” he said.

On Friday, Trairong said Prinn could be charged with indecently exposing himself in a public place based on an allegation made by an 18-year-old college student.

The student claims the incident occurred after Prinn invited her to a rooftop restaurant on Sukhumvit. She and her mother filed the complaint at Lumpini Police Station on Tuesday via their lawyer Sittra Biabungkerd.